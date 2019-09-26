Jennifer Aniston will be honoured at SAG-AFTRA Foundation's fourth annual Patron of the Artists Awards.

The 50-year-old actress is set to receive the Artists Inspiration Award at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on November 7 for using her creative and professional success as a performing artist to advance philanthropic and humanitarian causes.

JoBeth Williams, SAG-AFTRA Foundation Board President, said: ''We are honoured to present Jennifer Aniston with one of our Artists Inspiration Awards at this year's Patron of the Artists Awards. Her celebrated iconic roles in television and film are beloved by audiences all over the world, but it is her philanthropy and genuine empathy for people in need that we will honour on November 7. From her tireless work as a spokesperson for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to her advocacy work for cancer research, Jennifer sets a sterling example for all artists to use their influence to give back to others.''

The 'Just Go With It' star definitely deserves the recognition as she has pumped millions of dollars for natural disaster relief into organisations like The Ricky Martin Foundation and the American Red Cross.

She's also an avid supporter and advocate of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Jennifer isn't the only one to be honoured on the night as Greg Berlanti - who is known for his work on 'Dawson's Creek', 'Brothers & Sisters', 'Everwood', 'Political Animals' and 'Riverdale' - will receive a Patron of the Artists Award for creating significant professional opportunities for performing artists to thrive.

JoBeth explained: ''We are also thrilled to be honouring Greg Berlanti, one of the most prolific writers, directors and producers working in Hollywood today, with one of our Patron of the Artists Awards.

''Greg has discovered, nurtured and propelled creative talent in front of the camera and below the line.

''With an astounding 18 scripted series to his credit, Greg's ensemble-based shows have launched the careers of countless actors. His creative contributions to the industry not only create new narrative universes, but they are responsible for generating hundreds, if not thousands, of jobs in Hollywood. We look forward to honouring both of these dedicated artists and leaders.''

The event will not be televised.