Jennifer Aniston is reportedly having the best time this year, and it's said she's ''extremely grateful for it all''.
The 50-year-old actress - who hit the milestone in February - is said to be fully aware of her ''fun life'' at the moment, with a TV return on the cards and a recent holiday to Mexico for Courteney Cox's birthday celebrations.
A source told PEOPLE magazine: ''She knows that she lives a very fun life. She's extremely grateful for it all.''
The 'Murder Mystery' star is excited for her highly-anticipated Apple TV series 'The Morning Show', which will mark her return to television 15 years after 'Friends' went off the air.
Jennifer recently excited sitcom fans everywhere when she recently suggested she and her former cast mates would all be up for getting the gang back together, however, she has since apologised for getting everyone's hopes up when no project is in the pipeline.
She said: ''Well, 'no' was getting me nowhere, and 'maybe' was getting me nowhere. So I thought I'd try 'yes'. See what would happen. Sorry!''
Although the 'Horrible Bosses' actress claimed her co-stars would be up for reprising their roles, Lisa Kudrow recently dismissed the idea as ''sad''.
She insisted: ''They're rebooting everything. I don't know how that works with Friends, though. That was about people in their twenties, thirties. The show isn't about people in their forties, fifties. And if we have the same problems, that's just sad.''
However, there was a reunion of sorts for Jennifer, as she and Lisa recently spent some time away for Courteney's 55th birthday.
The actress - who played Monica Geller in all 10 seasons of the classic sitcom - shared a photo of them together again this month.
She captioned the sweet snap on Instagram: ''How lucky am I to celebrate my birthday with these two??? I love you girls. So much [love]''
