Jennifer Aniston says it's possible she could decide to have children later in life and she doesn't worry about running out of time because science can perform ''miracles''.
Jennifer Aniston hasn't ruled out starting a family.
The former 'Friends' star - who has been married twice, to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux - isn't putting any pressure on herself to have a child because she knows there is science on hand to work ''miracles''.
In an interview with Elle US magazine, she said: ''Who knows what the future holds in terms of a child and a partnership - how that child comes in ... or doesn't?
''And now with science and miracles, we can do things at different times than we used to be able to.''
The 49-year-old actress - who was married to Brad from 2000 to 2005 - and 'Leftovers' star Justin announced their separation in February, after more than two years of marriage and seven years together.
Though both break-ups were heartbreaking at the time, the American star still considers them to have been ''very successful'' marriages.
She admitted: ''My marriages, they've been very successful, in [my] personal opinion. And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness didn't exist within that arrangement anymore.''
Meanwhile, Jennifer has revealed she's chosen not to be on social media because she's determined to retain an element of privacy in her life.
Asked why she doesn't have profiles on sites such as Instagram and Twitter, the actress said: ''The one thing I have is maintaining this little circle of sanctity that's my own.
''If I'm sitting here posting something about my dogs or I'm Boomeranging my coffee mug in the morning, that's just giving away one more piece of something that is mine.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman reunite with The Switch directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck...
There's nothing particularly original about this animated comedy adventure by Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors). It has...
For many large companies, the office Christmas party are nights that can rapidly descend into...
Over the centuries Stalks have been entrusted to create and deliver human babies to their...
Mother's Day is the latest in the series of Garry Marshall's films which include Valentine's...
Hogarth Hughes is an intelligent young boy with a love of exploring. One day, his...
Wacky enough to make us smile but never laugh out loud, this screwball comedy harks...
Jennifer Aniston delivers an Oscar-calibre performance in this rather over-worked drama, which tries to emphasise...
With preparation well underway for his latest Broadway show, director Arnold Albertson (Owen Wilson) heads...
Claire Bennett is struggling to get through day-to-day life despite her buffet of pills, one-on-one...
Like The Hangover, Horrible Bosses was a movie no one really wanted to see a...
In the wake of their struggle to murder their bosses in the first film, 'Horrible...
Although the plot itself is nothing special, this kidnapping comedy keeps the audience entertained by...
Having previously got involved with a scheme to kill their abusive bosses (a plan which...