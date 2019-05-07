Jennifer Aniston is open to finding love again when the time is right but currently has ''zero time'' to date,
The 50-year-old actress has been married twice, first to Brad Pitt from July 2000 until they announced their split in January 2005, and then to second spouse Justin Theroux whom she separated from at the end of 2017 after over two years of marriage.
Jennifer insists she is not actively ''seeking out'' a new guy and is certain that she will find meaningful romance again when the time is right.
In an interview with the new US edition of Harper's Bazaar magazine, she said: ''Am I on OkCupid? No. I have zero time, to be honest ... Dating has not been one of my first priorities. I feel like whatever [romance] looks like, it will present itself, and it's not about seeking it out, you know? When it comes knocking, it's going to be welcomed.
''I'm not like, 'No, I'm done with that. That's never going to happen again.' My time on this planet has been about ... It hasn't looked a certain way. It's my way; it's what I've been given this round. But I would say I don't find any of my past has given me a reason to harden up and create a shell or a wall of 'No more, that's it, I'm closed.' ''
The former 'Friends' star also lifted the lid of what she finds attractive in a man, insisting a good ''sense of humour'' and ''generous'' spirit are most appealing to her.
She shared: ''[I like a man] to have a sense of humour. Strong sense of self-worth, confidence, kindness, generosity. Good people surrounding them.''
Jennifer believes that people have ''many'' soul mates in their lifetime that come in the form of friends and partners.
She explained: ''I think we have many soul mates. I don't think there's one and one only. I think we have soul clusters. I've had some of my friends for 35 years. I think we've all made some sort of unconscious agreement. It's like when certain groups of people meet, they form a little soul cluster - a sort of common group of souls who have been put together.''
