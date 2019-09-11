Jennifer Aniston and her famous friends have a ''goddess circle'' ritual.

The former 'Friends' star jetted six of her female friends - including actress Courteney Cox and Jimmy Kimmel's wife Molly McNearney - out to Mexico for a weekend getaway for her 50th birthday earlier this year, and although their trip didn't go to plan after their private jet was forced to make an emergency landing, Jennifer says they still managed to gather around to take part in their ''goddess circle'' ritual.

In an interview with the New York Times, Jennifer revealed she and her closest friends have been doing their ritual for over three decades, and said they often gather together to do it during other's major life events, which have included both of Jennifer's weddings to former husbands Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.

The publication reports Jennifer and her pals had also formed their circle when anyone in the group had a child, and most recently gathered when the 'Just Go With It' star and ex-husband Justin had to put down their dog Dolly.

According to the New York Times, the ''goddess circle'' ritual - which they took part in on Jennifer's 50th birthday to celebrate how far they've come, and to toast the star's next chapter - involves sitting cross-legged on cushions, and passing around a beechwood talking stick decorated with feathers and charms.

Meanwhile, Jennifer recently said she and her pals ''got pretty hammered'' when they feared their plane was going to crash, after losing a wheel during take off.

The group boarded a new plane the next day, much to the shock of a number of people they knew.

She said: ''Everyone was like, 'How could you get on another plane?' I was like, 'Listen, we all had to fly around for six hours dumping fuel, we all got pretty hammered 'cause who knew what the end of this was gonna be. Let's go out with some tequila.' ''