Jennifer Aniston was left with a ''bloodied'' face ''for about a month'' after a laser treatment.

The 'Morning Show' actress admitted the procedure helped her realise that short-term fixes aren't always worth is as they can do more damage in the long term.

She told Vogue.com: ''I had a laser treatment about 10 years ago that just bloodied my face for about a month.

''t was way too aggressive and that's when I realised that what might work in the short term can be damaging in the long run.''

Instead, the 50-year-old star - who has been the face of Aveeno for seven years - takes a simple approach to her beauty regime but is fascinated by the ''science'' behind certain products and processes.

She said: ''We are sold such a bill of goods wrapped up in expensive packaging but I have found that when it comes to a skincare routine, the simpler the better...

''I'm obsessed with the science bit. I find it very interesting and working with beauty brands like Aveeno helped me to learn that there are so many chemicals in products that really aren't good for skin.''

Jennifer also likes at-home gadgets such as the infrared sauna she uses after workouts, Jillian Dempsey's beauty wand - a gold-plated vibrating t-bar that lifts, sculpts and depuffs - and facialist Melanie Simon's ZIIP nanocurrent device.

She said of the latter: ''I have never seen such a result from a little machine like that.''

The former 'Friends' star also splashes her face with ice cold water every morning to keep her skin looking fresh and youthful.

She said: ''My facialist taught me is just get a bowl of ice water and splash your face 25 times. It's an old school trick that Joan Crawford used to do--it just wakes your skin up.''