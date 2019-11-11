Jennifer Aniston paid tribute to her ''iconic'' sitcom 'Friends' at the People's Choice Awards on Sunday (10.11.19).

The 50-year-old actress was honoured with the coveted Icon accolade at the ceremony and felt the only thing that would make her deserving of the title was her work on the classic series - which ran for 10 years until 2004 - as Rachel Green, a role she hailed as the ''gift of a lifetime'' as she praised her co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt Le Blanc.

Speaking on stage at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, she said: ''When I had first heard that I had won this Icon Award the first thing I thought was, 'Holy shnicks, have I been around that long? It turns out I have.

''If I have any claim to this word 'icon,' it's only because I was able to be on an iconic show, with an iconic cast, and an iconic haircut.

'''Friends' was truly -- it was the gift of a lifetime, and I would not be standing up here without that amazing show, without those amazing five other actors, and with an audience who stuck with us for a decade and through streaming services now, and syndication and I'm sure coming to a watch soon near you or something!

''But anyway, you believed in us, you really did, and you believed in those very impossible large apartments, but you had to believe it because we were telling our story.''

The 'Morning Show' actress also thanked her fans for all their support through the years.

She added: ''You paved the way for everything that I've had a chance to do since and it feels so good, also, that I get to be back on television, where it all started.

''Thank you for being on this journey with me, and just, I love you guys. Thank you for sticking by me!''