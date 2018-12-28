Jennifer Aniston spoils her godchildren with candy and ''a lot of love''.

The 49-year-old actress is proud to have been chosen to offer spiritual guidance to many of her friends' kids, but she doesn't think they need her to give them any advice as they've been raised ''the right way''.

She said: ''They're really extraordinary kids - they're all products of my girlfriends, who are women whom I've been in love with for 25, sometimes 30 years, who have brought them up the right way.

''I don't give them advice because I don't need to. I don't really give them anything except candy and a lot, a lot of love.''

And the former 'Friends' star insisted none of her godchildren view her as a glamorous figure in her life.

She laughed: ''Me - glamorous? This takes a couple of hours to do.

''They don't know me as a glamorous person at all. They come over on the weekend - we call it Sunday Fun Day and it's sort of a fun, magical place for them to visit. It's all sweatpants, jeans and flip-flops.''

The 'Dumplin' actress thinks its funny when she's praised as a beauty icon because she feels insecure and still has moments of feeling low about herself.

She said in a recent interview: ''I always chuckle inside when someone says something like that because I've never thought of myself that way.

''I didn't grow up being perceived that way and I've certainly had many moments in my life where I didn't feel good enough or pretty enough or anything enough, where I felt horrible about myself.

''But you just have to go through those periods and get stronger and realise how you are perceived really has to do with how you feel about yourself more than anything else.''