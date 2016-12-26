Jennifer Aniston sometimes passes off gifts she receives as her own presents to others.
The former Friends star admitted she was guilty of occasionally saving money by giving her own presents to others during a recent interview on BBC Radio 1.
"Sure I have," she said. "I'm usually up front and honest about it... I don't think it's a bad thing to do."
Despite claiming to be open about her methods, the 47-year-old refused to divulge what gifts she'd passed on to others as friends may listen to the interview and realise what she had done.
Although she occasionally avoids splashing out on presents, Jennifer, who is married to actor and screenwriter Justin Theroux, 45, is a great lover of Christmas.
"It's fun with family and friends, and it's so nice to be home for Christmas," she told the Belfast Telegraph, saying her perfect Christmas party includes, "great music, good, warm, cosy food, a great fireplace, the right alchemy of people and mistletoe - you've gotta have some mistletoe."
Jennifer is intent on bringing festive cheer to others beside from her friends and family this year (16) as she stars alongside T.J. Miller and Jason Bateman in new holiday film, Office Christmas Party.
