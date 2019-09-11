Jennifer Aniston has admitted despite being in the acting business for three decades, she feels it's ''just about to really bloom''.
The former 'Friends' star - who rose to fame playing Rachel Green on the hit US sitcom between 1994 and 2004 - has joined Apple's drama 'The Morning Show' as executive producer and as lead star, playing news anchor Alex Levy, and she has admitted that her return to the small screen after 15 years feels like embarking on the ''most creatively fulfilling periods'' of her life.
She told The New York Times: ''I'm entering into what I feel is one of the most creatively fulfilling periods of my life.
''Seriously.
''I've been doing this for 30 years and I feel like it's just about to really bloom.''
Jennifer previously revealed she sought advice from her friend Diane Sawyer when preparing for the role in 'The Morning Show'.
She said: ''I've known Diane for years, and I had the joy of getting to pick her brain when I was doing research for the show. Diane's always been so elegant and classy.''
Meanwhile, the actress recently admitted she doesn't feel any ''different'' since turning 50.
The 'Marley & Me' star celebrated her milestone birthday in February and she's feeling ''physically incredible'' so gets frustrated that being the significant age gets mentioned a lot.
She said: ''50 was the first time I thought, 'Well, that number.' I don't know what it is because I don't feel any different. Things aren't shutting down in any way. I feel physically incredible.
''So it's weird that it's all of a sudden getting telegraphed in a way that's like, 'You look amazing for your age.' I think we need to establish some etiquette around that dialogue and verbiage.''
However, there are some signs of getting older that Jennifer won't be embracing.
She said: ''I'm not gonna lie - I don't want grey hair.''
The 'Just Go With It' actress feels more in control than ever and thinks women are in a much stronger position.
She said: ''Women were never allowed to have power.
''Power feels sexy to me today, as does women's intelligence and how capable and creative they are.''
