Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are reportedly earning $2 million per episode for 'The Morning Show'.

The two stars take the lead in the new Apple TV+ comedy drama, and it's said the actresses have landed a huge payday for their roles.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer and Reese have negotiated big fees for the show, which is well above their previous television wages.

It took Jennifer until around 2003 to hit the $1 million mark for 'Friends' as the classic sitcom reached its final two seasons, while Reese earned the same amount on 'Big Little Lies' after pushing for a raise.

Meanwhile, it's suggested the pair are also set to earn even more money thanks to producing fees and ownership points.

The upcoming series sees Jennifer, 50, starring as TV host Alex Levy, who is deemed ''past her prime'' by her male colleagues and faces big changes when her longtime co-host Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) gets sacked after sexual misconduct allegations.

His spot gets filled by younger, ambitious local journalist Bradley Jackson - played by 42-year-old Reese - who takes on the high profile job.

The two pals are glad to be sharing the screen together, and their real life friendship has made the more intense scenes easier to film.

Reese recently explained: ''It was actually great, because there's this level of trust. I'm like, 'Anything you need from me I'm here for you.

''There was a sense of, 'I got you,' and, 'Hey, let me know if there is anything else I can do different.' ''

And Jennifer previously revealed how it was her co-star that convinced her to sign up for her first major television role since 'Friends' came to an end in 2004.

She said: ''It was all your fault. It was, literally. The whole package that was presented was ideal. You couldn't have dreamed something up better than this world.''