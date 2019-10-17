'The Morning Show' leads Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherpoon are reportedly earning $2 million per episode as they double the respective paydays they received for 'Friends' and 'Big Little Lies'.
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are reportedly earning $2 million per episode for 'The Morning Show'.
The two stars take the lead in the new Apple TV+ comedy drama, and it's said the actresses have landed a huge payday for their roles.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer and Reese have negotiated big fees for the show, which is well above their previous television wages.
It took Jennifer until around 2003 to hit the $1 million mark for 'Friends' as the classic sitcom reached its final two seasons, while Reese earned the same amount on 'Big Little Lies' after pushing for a raise.
Meanwhile, it's suggested the pair are also set to earn even more money thanks to producing fees and ownership points.
The upcoming series sees Jennifer, 50, starring as TV host Alex Levy, who is deemed ''past her prime'' by her male colleagues and faces big changes when her longtime co-host Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) gets sacked after sexual misconduct allegations.
His spot gets filled by younger, ambitious local journalist Bradley Jackson - played by 42-year-old Reese - who takes on the high profile job.
The two pals are glad to be sharing the screen together, and their real life friendship has made the more intense scenes easier to film.
Reese recently explained: ''It was actually great, because there's this level of trust. I'm like, 'Anything you need from me I'm here for you.
''There was a sense of, 'I got you,' and, 'Hey, let me know if there is anything else I can do different.' ''
And Jennifer previously revealed how it was her co-star that convinced her to sign up for her first major television role since 'Friends' came to an end in 2004.
She said: ''It was all your fault. It was, literally. The whole package that was presented was ideal. You couldn't have dreamed something up better than this world.''
His new album Underneath It All is out now.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman reunite with The Switch directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck...
There's nothing particularly original about this animated comedy adventure by Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors). It has...
For many large companies, the office Christmas party are nights that can rapidly descend into...
Over the centuries Stalks have been entrusted to create and deliver human babies to their...
Mother's Day is the latest in the series of Garry Marshall's films which include Valentine's...
Hogarth Hughes is an intelligent young boy with a love of exploring. One day, his...
Wacky enough to make us smile but never laugh out loud, this screwball comedy harks...
Jennifer Aniston delivers an Oscar-calibre performance in this rather over-worked drama, which tries to emphasise...
With preparation well underway for his latest Broadway show, director Arnold Albertson (Owen Wilson) heads...
Claire Bennett is struggling to get through day-to-day life despite her buffet of pills, one-on-one...
Like The Hangover, Horrible Bosses was a movie no one really wanted to see a...
In the wake of their struggle to murder their bosses in the first film, 'Horrible...
Although the plot itself is nothing special, this kidnapping comedy keeps the audience entertained by...
Having previously got involved with a scheme to kill their abusive bosses (a plan which...