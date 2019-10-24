Jennifer Aniston does ''intermittent fasting''.

The 50-year-old actress follows the eating plan - which requires fasting for 16 hours a day and only eating during an eight hour period - and has said she's seen impressive results thanks to the diet.

She told Radio Times: ''I do intermittent fasting, so there's no food in the morning. I noticed a big difference in going without solid food for 16 hours.

''Today, I woke up and had a celery juice. Then I started to brew some coffee, but I don't drink coffee that early.''

Jennifer pairs her diet with an intense exercise routine, which includes boxing complete with a ''strong strength and conditioning regime''.

Her trainer Leyon Azubuike said last year: ''We use boxing as the primary modality to get our clients into shape supported by a strong strength and conditioning regime.

''This consists of high reps with light weights and we're also very big on resistance bands.

''Our sessions are about an hour and they consist of three distinct phases: warm up phase, work out phase and a cool down phase.''

Meanwhile, the 'Morning Show' star recently admitted that her hectic work schedule and personal life have made it impossible for her to find love, as she's too ''busy'' to settle down.

When asked if she was enjoying the single life, Jennifer - who was previously married to Justin Theroux and Brad Pitt - said: ''Yeah, and I'm very busy. For now. I'm promoting ['The Morning Show']. I'm prepping for next season.''

And the 'Friends' alum has no interest in letting her friends set her up on a date either, as she says she ''hates it'' when people try to play matchmaker for her.

She added: ''Hey, listen, I just don't like being set up. I don't like it. I hate it.''