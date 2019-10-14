Jennifer Aniston isn't ruling out joining Instagram.

The 50-year-old actress is yet to fully embrace the world of social media, but she admitted she can understand why her follow stars decide to use the platforms to engage with their fans.

Asked if she would sign up to Instagram, she told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Maybe. You never know... What you resist, persists. It's something that is a part of our world now and it's not going away.''

The 'Morning Show' star revealed her fellow castmate Reese Witherspoon has actually made some good arguments in favour of joining the social networking site, and she made the prospect ''sound intriguing''.

Jennifer added: ''You can actually have a little bit more control over the narrative that's out there.

''[You can] right some wrongs and some silly things that, God knows, are said often.''

Meanwhile, the star recently has lamented over the obsession with smartphones and social media nowadays and wouldn't think it was too crazy for there to be some sort of restriction on sites such as Facebook and Instagram, like there is for drinking or for driving.

Speaking about the success of 'Friends', she previously said: ''It's a phenomenon that I am amazed by. To have a whole new generation of children adoring the show as much as they did back in the day when it was airing for the first time is incredible.

''I want to know what people love so much about it, because there wasn't any of this. Now most people's consumption is the [phone] screen, which I'm very conflicted about.

''If you can't drive until you're 16 and you can't drink until you're 21, why should you be allowed to have social media? Like to have a distraction that prevents you from learning to connect with people?''