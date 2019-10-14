Jennifer Aniston says Reese Witherspoon convinced her to return to television.

The 50-year-old actress is taking the lead in a TV series for the first time since 'Friends' came to an end in 2004 alongside the 43-year-old star for new drama 'The Morning Show', and she has revealed how her cast mate was the reason she signed up for the project.

Speaking together to 'Entertainment Tonight', Jennifer said: ''It was all your fault. It was, literally.

''The whole package that was presented was ideal. You couldn't have dreamed something up better than this world.''

The series sees Jennifer play respected veteran morning news anchor Alex Levy, whose longtime co-host Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) gets sacked after sexual misconduct allegations.

His spot gets filled by younger, ambitious local journalist Bradley Jackson - played by Reese - who takes on the high profile job.

The 'Big Little Lies' actress added her real life friendship with Jennifer made the more intense scenes easier to film.

She explained: ''It was actually great, because there's this level of trust. I'm like, 'Anything you need from me I'm here for you.

''There was a sense of, 'I got you,' and, 'Hey, let me know if there is anything else I can do different.' ''

Meanwhile, Jennifer - who played Rachel Green in 'Friends' - recently revealed she and her castmates are ''always'' thinking about ways they could work together.

She said she, Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani) and Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) are keen to work on another project together as a revival of the classic programme is unlikely.

She admitted: ''We are always trying to think of something to do, but we have to figure out what the right thing is. But we will.''