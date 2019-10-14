'The Morning Show' actress Jennifer Aniston has credited Reese Witherspoon with her first major television role since 'Friends' ended 15 years ago.
Jennifer Aniston says Reese Witherspoon convinced her to return to television.
The 50-year-old actress is taking the lead in a TV series for the first time since 'Friends' came to an end in 2004 alongside the 43-year-old star for new drama 'The Morning Show', and she has revealed how her cast mate was the reason she signed up for the project.
Speaking together to 'Entertainment Tonight', Jennifer said: ''It was all your fault. It was, literally.
''The whole package that was presented was ideal. You couldn't have dreamed something up better than this world.''
The series sees Jennifer play respected veteran morning news anchor Alex Levy, whose longtime co-host Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) gets sacked after sexual misconduct allegations.
His spot gets filled by younger, ambitious local journalist Bradley Jackson - played by Reese - who takes on the high profile job.
The 'Big Little Lies' actress added her real life friendship with Jennifer made the more intense scenes easier to film.
She explained: ''It was actually great, because there's this level of trust. I'm like, 'Anything you need from me I'm here for you.
''There was a sense of, 'I got you,' and, 'Hey, let me know if there is anything else I can do different.' ''
Meanwhile, Jennifer - who played Rachel Green in 'Friends' - recently revealed she and her castmates are ''always'' thinking about ways they could work together.
She said she, Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani) and Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) are keen to work on another project together as a revival of the classic programme is unlikely.
She admitted: ''We are always trying to think of something to do, but we have to figure out what the right thing is. But we will.''
His new album Underneath It All is out now.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman reunite with The Switch directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck...
There's nothing particularly original about this animated comedy adventure by Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors). It has...
For many large companies, the office Christmas party are nights that can rapidly descend into...
Over the centuries Stalks have been entrusted to create and deliver human babies to their...
Mother's Day is the latest in the series of Garry Marshall's films which include Valentine's...
Hogarth Hughes is an intelligent young boy with a love of exploring. One day, his...
Wacky enough to make us smile but never laugh out loud, this screwball comedy harks...
Jennifer Aniston delivers an Oscar-calibre performance in this rather over-worked drama, which tries to emphasise...
With preparation well underway for his latest Broadway show, director Arnold Albertson (Owen Wilson) heads...
Claire Bennett is struggling to get through day-to-day life despite her buffet of pills, one-on-one...
Like The Hangover, Horrible Bosses was a movie no one really wanted to see a...
In the wake of their struggle to murder their bosses in the first film, 'Horrible...
Although the plot itself is nothing special, this kidnapping comedy keeps the audience entertained by...
Having previously got involved with a scheme to kill their abusive bosses (a plan which...