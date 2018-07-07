Jennifer Aniston is ''casually dating'' again following her split from husband Justin Theroux.
The 'Horrible Bosses' star is moving on from husband Justin Theroux and is enjoying ''seeing where things go''.
A source told Entertainment Tonight: ''Jennifer really relied on her friends to get her through the tough times. During that time, she was able to heal and be comfortable with dating again. Jennifer has never felt she needed a man, but she loves love. Jennifer is casually dating, but right now nothing serious. She is just having fun, seeing where things go. She won't fall in love anytime soon. All her friends are around her. That is the best supportive group.''
Neither the 'Leftovers' actor nor the former 'Friends' actress have spoken about the split since they released a joint statement on the end of their two-and-a-half-year marriage following increased speculation about the state of their marriage.
They said at the time: ''In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.''
