Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has revealed she ''burst into tears'' after recording a song for 'Dumplin'' at the request of Dolly Parton.
The 49-year-old actress and her co-star Danielle MacDonald were asked by the country star to record the track 'Push and Pull' for the new musical-comedy film, and Jennifer has admitted that Dolly's presence proved to be overwhelming.
She recalled: ''[I was so nervous] but I sang through it and then got my voice. I literally couldn't have a squeak come out, and then when we finished, I remembered, I just burst into tears.''
Dolly, 72, has created the music for the new Netflix movie, and despite Jennifer's emotional reaction to the recording, she's hailed the Hollywood star, describing the actress as a ''real pro''.
She said: ''She did get emotional after she was done.''
Jennifer relished the experience of recording the track, even though she felt nervous in the studio.
The actress also praised the supportive influence of Dolly and fellow singer Linda Perry.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she shared: ''It was terrifying and fun and all of it ... it was great.
''[I was] fearless, yes, or fearful, depending on how you look at it. But I had Dolly and Linda Perry there, who were just patient and wonderful.''
In fact, Jennifer said that her experience of recording the track led her to reminisce about her childhood days when she would practice her singing in front of the mirror.
The former 'Friends' star also expressed her admiration for people who sing day in, day out, for a living.
She said: ''I sort of had this weird dream of a lifetime just come crashing in on me.
''But boy ... bow to all of those guys who do that. It's quite fab. It's fantastic.''
