Justin Theroux has admitted his wife Jennifer Aniston is baffled by his love for video games.
Jennifer Aniston can't understand why Justin Theroux still plays video games.
The 45-year-old actor thinks it's hilarious when his wife comes into his office and sees him and his friends with their controllers in their hands shouting at the screen while little figurines get blown up because she's baffled by their child-like behaviour.
Speaking on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden', he said: ''We play 'Call of Duty.' Me and Will [Arnett] and some very funny other people log on, and we play that game together and we kill each other. You know, girls go on girls' nights, and so you kinda gotta pitch it like, 'Oh, by the way, the guys are getting together tonight,' and she's like, 'Oh cool, where are you going?' and I'm like, 'To my office.'
''In my ear, we're all together and we're all having fun and we're murdering 11-year-olds. She comes to my office and looks in the door and kinda goes like, 'You're just sitting there laughing and howling and screaming.' She just sees blood going across the screen and she doesn't understand that I'm actually having a bros night.''
Meanwhile, the screenwriter tied the knot with the 48-year-old actress in August 2015 and recently revealed that being married has made their relationship even better.
He said recently: ''Marriage makes the small things much smaller and the big things small. You have an ally. It's good to have someone have your back.''
And although Jennifer is happily settled in Los Angeles with his wife, he admitted that he was not a fan of the city when he was younger.
He said: ''LA is a terrible place to go as a young actor who's just got nothing. You're, like, tearing tickets for people to see the movie. You're not a part of anything. I got a really good piece of advice early on: Don't ever fly yourself to LA. Only go if you're invited and someone bought you a ticket. And I kind of stuck to that, and it worked.''
The Stooges frontman Iggy Pop awarded France's 'highest honor'.
Guns N' Roses have grossed $230m from their 'Not In This Lifetime' tour so far.
Ford attributes his career success to films that pass 'from generation to generation'.
Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman reunite with The Switch directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck...
There's nothing particularly original about this animated comedy adventure by Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors). It has...
For many large companies, the office Christmas party are nights that can rapidly descend into...
Over the centuries Stalks have been entrusted to create and deliver human babies to their...
Mother's Day is the latest in the series of Garry Marshall's films which include Valentine's...
Hogarth Hughes is an intelligent young boy with a love of exploring. One day, his...
Wacky enough to make us smile but never laugh out loud, this screwball comedy harks...
Jennifer Aniston delivers an Oscar-calibre performance in this rather over-worked drama, which tries to emphasise...
With preparation well underway for his latest Broadway show, director Arnold Albertson (Owen Wilson) heads...
Claire Bennett is struggling to get through day-to-day life despite her buffet of pills, one-on-one...
Like The Hangover, Horrible Bosses was a movie no one really wanted to see a...
In the wake of their struggle to murder their bosses in the first film, 'Horrible...
Although the plot itself is nothing special, this kidnapping comedy keeps the audience entertained by...
Having previously got involved with a scheme to kill their abusive bosses (a plan which...