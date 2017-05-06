Jennifer Aniston can't understand why Justin Theroux still plays video games.

The 45-year-old actor thinks it's hilarious when his wife comes into his office and sees him and his friends with their controllers in their hands shouting at the screen while little figurines get blown up because she's baffled by their child-like behaviour.

Speaking on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden', he said: ''We play 'Call of Duty.' Me and Will [Arnett] and some very funny other people log on, and we play that game together and we kill each other. You know, girls go on girls' nights, and so you kinda gotta pitch it like, 'Oh, by the way, the guys are getting together tonight,' and she's like, 'Oh cool, where are you going?' and I'm like, 'To my office.'

''In my ear, we're all together and we're all having fun and we're murdering 11-year-olds. She comes to my office and looks in the door and kinda goes like, 'You're just sitting there laughing and howling and screaming.' She just sees blood going across the screen and she doesn't understand that I'm actually having a bros night.''

Meanwhile, the screenwriter tied the knot with the 48-year-old actress in August 2015 and recently revealed that being married has made their relationship even better.

He said recently: ''Marriage makes the small things much smaller and the big things small. You have an ally. It's good to have someone have your back.''

And although Jennifer is happily settled in Los Angeles with his wife, he admitted that he was not a fan of the city when he was younger.

He said: ''LA is a terrible place to go as a young actor who's just got nothing. You're, like, tearing tickets for people to see the movie. You're not a part of anything. I got a really good piece of advice early on: Don't ever fly yourself to LA. Only go if you're invited and someone bought you a ticket. And I kind of stuck to that, and it worked.''