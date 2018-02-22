Jennifer Aniston has Justin Theroux reportedly split their Bel Air home into 'his and hers' living quarters after they tied the knot.
Jennifer Aniston has Justin Theroux reportedly split their Bel Air home into 'his and hers' living quarters after they tied the knot.
The 'Friends' actress and her estranged husband - whom she split from at the end of last year before confirming the news last week - are believed to have had renovations completed on Jennifer's $21 million Bel Air home after tying the knot in 2015 so they could have separate living spaces.
According to MailOnline, the renovations started shortly after the pair got married, and included separate bathrooms and bedrooms on either side of the property.
The property was also reportedly altered to feature two garage spaces, which 46-year-old Justin used to house his collections of cars and bikes, whilst Jennifer used hers as an expansive 2,000 square foot closet.
However, despite renovations it was previously reported that the pair's marriage was strained as 'Leftovers' star Justin spent much of his time in New York City, whilst Jennifer opted to stay home in LA.
A source said: ''Jennifer is more comfortable in Los Angeles with her close-knit group of friends. But Justin doesn't feel as at home in LA, nor with Jennifer's friends, he loves New York, and the edgier crowd in the city.''
Jennifer, 49, had tried to move to Manhattan to live with Justin - who owns a home in Greenwich Village - but the star ''couldn't deal with the paparazzi and the pokey apartment,'' and soon high-tailed it back to Bel Air.
The insider added: ''As they spent more and more time apart, their problems became bigger. He's very focused on himself and his craft. And Jen is not the easygoing girl she wants the public to think she is. She isn't as happy, and she is far more complicated.''
The couple announced their split last week, following increased speculation about the state of their marriage.
In a joint statement, the former couple said: ''In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.
''Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.''
'Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)' arrives in April.
The two awards have made for a great 72nd birthday present for the country music icon.
Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman reunite with The Switch directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck...
There's nothing particularly original about this animated comedy adventure by Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors). It has...
For many large companies, the office Christmas party are nights that can rapidly descend into...
Over the centuries Stalks have been entrusted to create and deliver human babies to their...
Mother's Day is the latest in the series of Garry Marshall's films which include Valentine's...
Hogarth Hughes is an intelligent young boy with a love of exploring. One day, his...
Wacky enough to make us smile but never laugh out loud, this screwball comedy harks...
Jennifer Aniston delivers an Oscar-calibre performance in this rather over-worked drama, which tries to emphasise...
With preparation well underway for his latest Broadway show, director Arnold Albertson (Owen Wilson) heads...
Claire Bennett is struggling to get through day-to-day life despite her buffet of pills, one-on-one...
Like The Hangover, Horrible Bosses was a movie no one really wanted to see a...
In the wake of their struggle to murder their bosses in the first film, 'Horrible...
Although the plot itself is nothing special, this kidnapping comedy keeps the audience entertained by...
Having previously got involved with a scheme to kill their abusive bosses (a plan which...