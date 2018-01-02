Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's time away from each other has helped their relationship grow stronger.

The couple recently reunited to celebrate New Year's in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, after being forced to be in different states because of filming commitments.

A source said: ''They have figured out a life that works for them. Her life with Justin is great ... This has not hurt their marriage at all, it seems to help. They love and respect each other and do spend a lot of time apart. For them, it is a healthy part of their romance ...

''Justin often spends a few days in NYC by himself. When he is in NYC, Jen will catch up with friends and enjoys her own life. When Justin is in LA, it's very special for them. They socialise together with friends. They often go out to dinner or have people over. They both seem very happy. By not spending every minute together, it's like their honeymoon is lasting longer.''

Jennifer and Justin have been hosting friends for their annual holiday in New Year's.

An insider added to People magazine: ''Jen and Justin rang in the new year with friends. For the past few days, they have enjoyed the sunny Cabo weather. They have hosted friends by the pool and for dinner. They both seem great and very happy.''

Meanwhile, Jennifer previously revealed she likes her men to be ''man-scaped''.

She shared: ''He steals my shampoo, my hair paste ... whatever product I put on my face, he just does the same for him. You know, he likes to dabble. He kind of manscapes, which I actually enjoy. I enjoy a nicely man-scaped partner.''