Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox's private plane was forced to make an emergency landing after it lost a wheel during take-off on the way to Jennifer's birthday celebrations in Cabo San Lucas.
The former 'Friends' actresses were taking a private jet to Cabo San Lucas with a number of pals on Friday (15.02.19) for Jennifer's 50th birthday celebrations when they were forced to turn back and land in Ontario, California.
According to the FAA, the plane made it all the way to Mexican airspace after departing Los Angeles International Airport but a decision was made to turn back amid fears that there could be problems during landing.
They had to circle the area for three hours to burn off enough fuel to land safely.
All of the women on board - including Aniston, Cox, actress Amanda Anka and screenwriter Molly Kimmel - were stuck on the Gulfstream Aerospace IV plane for two hours after the emergency landing.
However, they later disembarked and made their way to a bigger plane, which eventually took off for Cabo, TMZ reports.
Jennifer recently celebrated her 50th birthday with a lavish Hollywood bash, attended by many of her A-lister pals and former husband Brad Pitt.
The 55-year-old actor - who split from the former 'Friends' star in 2005 after five years of marriage - was spotted making a casual entrance at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles, arriving alone in a black Escalade and quickly making his way inside, wearing a cap, in a bid to dodge photographers who were waiting outside.
Other guests at the party were said to include another of Brad's former flames, actress Gwyneth Paltrow, as well as Jennifer's former boyfriend John Mayer, and the singer's ex-girlfriend Katy Perry, who arrived by motorcycle with her partner Orlando Bloom.
