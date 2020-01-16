There is ''interest all round'' for a 'Friends' reunion, HBO Max's chief content officer has revealed.
Rumours about reuniting Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer for a new series featuring their famous characters have been rife as of late but HBO Max bosses insist it is still a ''maybe'' at the moment.
Speaking on stage at the TV Critics Association press tour, chief content officer Kevin Reilly said: ''There's interest all the way around, and yet we can't seem to quite get that interest all aligned to push the button on it, so today unfortunately it's still a maybe.''
However, it may be tricky to get a reunion off the ground as despite repeated calls from fans of the sitcom - which originally aired between 1994 and 2004 - its creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman have been adamant they won't revive the comedy.
The latter said last year: ''We will not be doing a reunion show, we will not be doing a reboot. The show was about that time in life when friends are your family.''
Crane added: ''We did the show we wanted to do. We got it right, and we put a bow on it.''
And Lisa feels a 'Friends' reunion with cast in their forties and fifties would be ''sad''.
She said: ''Courteney [Cox] is actually the one who said, 'You see that trailer, oh my god, what do we do?' I was like, 'Nothing, that's just a clip, it's just sort of clips from, like, Cougar Town'. She [Courteney] wasn't fooled, she was just like 'Wow, how did that go viral'. I know, I don't know what to make of it, it's like sort of these weird clips from things that clearly have nothing to do with Friends and it's called a Friends Movie.''
