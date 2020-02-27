Jennie Garth thought she saw Luke Perry's number pop up on her phone recently - even though he died almost a year ago.

The 47-year-old actress is still grieving for her former 'Beverly Hills, 90210' costar - who passed away last March following a stroke - and has admitted her brain sometimes tricks her into thinking he's still alive and is calling her mobile.

Speaking to 'Access Hollywood', she said: ''The reality of it, I kind of refuse to let it sink in. It doesn't seem real, you know?

''Just yesterday, I saw a phone number pop on my phone, and I thought it said LP - and it didn't, it said JP. It was someone else, but for that second, it was hard.''

Shortly after Luke's tragic death, Jennie said her heart was ''broken.''

She said at the time: ''My heart is broken. He meant so much to so many. Such a very special person. I share my deep sadness with his family and all who loved him. Such a terrible loss.''

Her emotional statement came just days before fans slammed her for sharing a photograph of her daughters Luca, 22, Lola, 17, and 13-year-old Fiona on her Instagram account instead of paying tribute to Luke on her page.

One user commented on her International Women's Day post: ''I love u @jenniegarth but y haven't u put anything about Luke Perry? My heart is torn & I didn't even know him.''

In response, Jennie - who has her daughters with ex-husband Peter Facinelli - branded the remarks ''not cool''.

She later insisted the 'Riverdale' actor - who was father to Jack, 22, and 19-year-old Sophie from his marriage to Minnie Sharp - wouldn't have cared about a social media post.

She wrote: ''Hey everyone ... I chose to post a pic of my girls today. Because they are my life. Because today is a day to celebrate all women.

''It took a lot for me to want to celebrate anything. I thought about it and I know that's the way my dear friend would have wanted it.

''His kids were his life. And anyone who knew him knows that and knows he didn't give a f**k about social media. So please don't assume or judge or make rude comments. That's really uncool. Sincerely, Jennie.''