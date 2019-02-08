Jennie Garth's husband Dave Abrams has requested that his divorce petition be withdrawn.
The restaurateur - who married the former 'Beverly Hills, 90210' actress in July 2015 - had filed documents requesting a legal separation for ''irreconcilable differences'' in April 2018 with the date of the split stated as August 29, 2017, but now he has called for the process to be stopped.
Website The Blast has obtained court documents stating that Dave wants his divorce petition withdrawn.
Speculation was sparked that the couple had reconciled after Jennie and Dave were spotted together on January 29 at a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game.
Back in 2017, the pair revealed they were taking some time apart to work on their marriage but insisted they had no plans to legally split.
A source said at the time: ''They are still trying to make it work, but they haven't been living together. They love each other, but like every marriage, it takes work. Jennie is taking the time to focus on her girls and herself.''
Jennie, 46, has daughters Luca, 21, Lola, 16, and Fiona, 12, with her ex-husband, 'Twilight Saga' actor Peter Facinelli. The pair split in 2012 after 11 years of marriage and divorced in 2013.
She has no children with Dave.
The 'Mystery Girls' star met Dave on a blind date in 2014 and they went on to tie the knot in a ceremony at her ranch in Los Olivos, California, the following year.
