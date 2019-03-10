Jennie Garth has hit back to defend herself after she was blasted for not using her social media accounts to pay tribute to the late Luke Perry.
The 46-year-old actress posted on Instagram on Friday (08.03.19) for the first time since her 'Beverly, Hills 90210' co-star passed away last Monday (04.03.19) but was criticised in the comments for sharing a photo of her three daughters, Luca, 21, Lola, 16, and 12-year-old Fiona.
One user commented on her International Women's Day post: ''I love u @jenniegarth but y haven't u put anything about Luke Perry? My heart is torn & I didn't even know him.''
Referring to her '90210' alter ego Kelly Taylor, another wrote: ''Guess u are Kelly in real life. Couldn't even take a minute to write a tribute about Luke. Wow. Self centered much ? No wonder u can't keep a husband or a man.(sic)''
In response, Jennie - who has her daughters with ex-husband Peter Facinelli - branded the remarks ''not cool''.
She later insisted the 'Riverdale' actor - who was father to Jack, 21, and 18-year-old Sophie from his marriage to Minnie Sharp - wouldn't have cared about a social media post.
She wrote: ''Hey everyone ... I chose to post a pic of my girls today. Because they are my life. Because today is a day to celebrate all women.
''It took a lot for me to want to celebrate anything. I thought about it and I know that's the way my dear friend would have wanted it.
''His kids were his life. And anyone who knew him knows that and knows he didn't give a f**k about social media. So please don't assume or judge or make rude comments. That's really uncool. Sincerely, Jennie.''
And despite her social media silence, Jennie had given a statement about her friend's death earlier in the week.
She said: ''My heart is broken. He meant so much to so many. Such a very special person. I share my deep sadness with his family and all who loved him. Such a terrible loss.''
