The star's business manager Pete Salgado teamed up with Spanish-language network bosses at Univision to shoot the series Su verdadero nombre era Dolores (Her Real Name Was Dolores), based on his experiences working with Jenni.

Her relatives, who are working on their own biographical show, sued Salgado over the project in September (16) and tried to put a stop to the series, claiming only estate executors and Jenni's kids have "the sole right whether and/or how such information about their mother may be revealed". They also alleged Salgado signed a 2013 non-disclosure agreement, in which he pledged not to reveal "any information to anyone about Ms. Rivera, her family or the company managing her assets".

Their efforts suffered a setback in December (16) when a judge denied their request to move forward with the suit against Salgado, and they were dealt a further blow when the judge refused to grant an injunction seeking to prevent the show from broadcast.

According to TMZ, executives at the company have launched a lawsuit claiming the show is defamatory. They are seeking at least $10 million (£8 million) in damages.

Her Real Name Was Dolores debuted last month (Jan17).

The Mexican-American star, born Dolores Janney Rivera, was killed in a plane crash in 2012.