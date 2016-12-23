The star's former business manager Pete Salgado teamed up with Spanish-language network bosses at Univision to shoot the series Su verdadero nombre era Dolores (Her Real Name Was Dolores), based on his experiences working with Jenni.

However, Jenni's relatives, who are working on their own biographical show, sued Salgado over the project in September (16) and tried to put a stop to the series, claiming only estate executors and Jenni's kids have "the sole right whether and/or how such information about their mother may be revealed". They also alleged Salgado signed a 2013 non-disclosure agreement, in which he pledged not to reveal "any information to anyone about Ms. Rivera, her family or the company managing her assets".

Their efforts suffered a setback earlier this month (Dec16) when a judge denied their request to move forward with the suit against Salgado, and on Wednesday (21Dec16), Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael Raphael dealt them a further blow when he refused to grant an injunction seeking to prevent the show from broadcast.

There was some good news for the Riveras - Salgado has been ordered to not use or disclose any information about Rivera's business, financial or personal affairs until the end of February (17), when a hearing has been set to determine if the silencing order should be made permanent.

Her Real Name Was Dolores is expected to air next year (17).

The Mexican-American star, born Dolores Janney Rivera, was killed in a plane crash in 2012 at the age of 43.