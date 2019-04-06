Jenna Coleman has confessed she stole ''a piece of the Tardis'' from the 'Doctor Who' set when she left her role as Clara Oswald in the show.
Jenna Coleman stole ''a piece of the Tardis'' from the 'Doctor Who' set.
The 32-year-old actress played Clara Oswald in the BBC science fiction show alongside the Eleventh Doctor, played by Matt Smith, and the Twelfth Doctor, played by Peter Capaldi, and she has confessed she nicked something from the show's set when she left the programme.
Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, which airs on ITV on Saturday night (06.04.19), she said: ''I stole quite a lot actually. I stole it but somebody helped me, in the props department so I feel like that was okay. I stole a piece of Tardis. A proper gallifreyan full on piece under my jumper but it was in conjunction with the props team, they gave me the wink. I've also got the neon sign of the police box sign and I've got that in my dining room and it lights up.''
Jenna previously confessed she found it ''very hard to say goodbye'' to 'Doctor Who' as it was such a ''special part'' of her life.
She said: ''I recognise that it's a special part of my life. The storytelling is so dynamic, and big, and whimsical, and magical. You feel like you're in a fairy tale and it's really hard to walk away from that. It's a lot more than just a job - the friendships I have with the crew and Peter [Capaldi], it's very hard to say goodbye to it ... It was just really weird. We film out of sequence as well so, my last part with Peter, I couldn't quite look at him because it wasn't supposed to be a sad part. It's hard to go into detail without telling you anything, but I was really overwhelmed.''
