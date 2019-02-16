Jenna Coleman's most embarrassing moment centred around a sandwich.

The 32-year-old actress - who has been dating fellow actor Tom Hughes since 2016 - has admitted she once confused a sandwich discount offer at a train station for someone asking her out on a date.

Speaking to the Guardian newspaper, Jenna - who previously dated Richard Madden from 2011 until 2015 - recalled: ''Buying a sandwich at Leeds train station ... The man said to me: 'Do you want to go for a drink?' I said, 'I am so sorry, I've got a boyfriend.' And he replied, 'No, it's a meal deal: if you take a sandwich, you can get a drink as well.'''

Jenna previously revealed that in spite of her success, she's keen to take a step back from fame.

The brunette beauty appreciates that some aspects of her life are not ''real''.

She said: ''I did a world tour with ['Doctor Who' co-star] Peter Capaldi, which is a hilarious sentence in itself, and we'd turn up in Rio de Janeiro or Mexico and there'd be screaming people.

''But you have to go into it knowing it's not real, so you dip in and have this amazing life experience, I think that's the only healthy way. I don't think it's a very normal thing to be on red carpets with photographers - you have to remove yourself a little bit.''

Jenna is also grateful that she's getting to live out her long-held dreams.

She shared: ''From really early on it just felt right, it fitted. I loved to watch films and my head was always in books and stories. I just had to work out how to do it as my job.''