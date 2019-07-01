Jenna Jameson slammed a fan as ''ignorant and judgemental'' after they told her to start toilet training her daughter Batel.

The former adult film star has her two-year-old daughter with her husband Lior Bitton, and on Sunday (30.06.19), she took to social media to share a screenshot of a conversation she'd had on Instagram with a fan who told her it was time to start training Batel to use the toilet.

The user wrote: ''Have you started toilet training? I have raised 3 daughters and all three were FULLY trained at Batel's age. You film a lot and see nothing about encouraging toilet training. I also breast-fed all three of my daughters, the longest was until 2 years and 2 months. If your child is capable of lifting up your shirt and asking for it is our North American culture this is when you need to do what is best for your child and not you. She is beautiful and smart so not inhibit her for your personal fulfillment. (sic)''

And Jenna - who also has 10-year-old twins, Jesse and Journey with ex-boyfriend Tito Ortiz, who has full custody - then hit out at the woman, telling her to ''mind her business''.

She wrote: ''In my opinion ''training'' a child before they're ready is detrimental. I know a lot about child development and nowhere is it taught to wean a child because of ''North American culture''. You sound ignorant and judgemental. My daughter is perfect and I could care less what you think.

''So mind your business, Jody. (sic)''

The 45-year-old star posted the conversation on her Instagram account, alongside the captions ''You tried it'' and ''Girl bye''.