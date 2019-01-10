Jenna Jameson has quit Twitter after being ''attacked'' online for her Jewish faith.

The 44-year-old former porn star claims she has been hit with anti-Semitic messages on the social networking site, and as a result she is taking an ''indefinite break'' from tweeting after finding it ''near impossible'' to have ''normal conversations'' without being ridiculed.

She wrote: ''Alright I'm taking an indefinite break from Twitter. It's near impossible to just have normal conversations without hundreds of people attacking me for the past I cannot change.

''I want to clarify why I'm leaving. My sobriety and faith are the most important things to me. I am being attacked for my faith. Being Jewish. I must protect my love for G-d above everything, my sobriety and strength stem from him and his grace. (sic)''

After being attacked by one Twitter user over her faith and former career, she tweeted: ''Nice try, moron. I converted two years ago and retired from the industry 16 years ago.''

She also reacted to another who described her as a ''low IQ materialistic w***e''.

Jenna replied: ''Actually Mensa. Self made multi millionaire. But here you are. Little cloaked boy trying to spar.''

Before her decision to quit the site, MMA fighter Josh Barnett hit back at some of her trolls, admitting some of the comments were ''disgusting''.

In response to one hater, he tweeted: ''It still really bums me out though to see people saying such s**t to you. It's like there's no line they won't cross to try and degrade or hurt you. It's disgusting.

''Just because a person has different beliefs is no reason to say s**t like that guy did. (sic)''

The troll then replied saying Jenna would ''not have sex with you'' for defending her, and she wrote: ''Josh and I know each other and are friends. Why equate everything with sex?''

In 2015, Jenna - who had previously spoken about following the Catholic faith - suggested she had converted to Judaism ahead of her marriage to Lior Bitton.

In reference to the Jewish day of rest, known as the Shabbat, she tweeted: ''Starting my grocery list for my Shabbat menu... Excited to try a few new recipes!!! (sic)''

She then posted: ''Finished with my grocery list for my latest menu for Shabbat!''

Jenna also shared an image of a home-made meal, with the caption: ''I made home made Chilean sea bass chraimeh, potato pancakes, Israeli salad and yummy challah! (sic)''