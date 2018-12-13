Jenna Jameson has hailed her diet for ''turning back the clock'' on her body.

The 44-year-old star has lost more than 80 lbs. whilst on the keto diet - which is a low-carb, high-fat diet - and took to Instagram on Wednesday (12.12.18) to show a before and after picture of her face as she highlighted how her new diet has helped her face appear less ''puffy''.

She wrote in the caption: ''I've never talked about how changing my diet has impacted the inflammation in my body. Not only has my face changed from weightloss, but eating whole foods and next to zero processed foods has made my skin better. Less puffiness, we all can go for that! Even better, my joints don't ache anymore. It's as if I've turned back the clock. #intermittentfasting plays a big role in this also! #inflammation #guthealth #weightlosstransformation #keto #healthylifestyle #takebackcontrol #beforeandafter (sic)''

Jenna started the diet in March in an effort to lose the baby weight that stuck around after she gave birth to daughter Batel in April 2017, and announced in November that she had shed a whopping 80 lbs.

Speaking about her weight loss back in July, the retired adult film star - who has Batel with her partner Lior Bitton, as well as nine-year-old twins Jesse and Journey with her former husband Tito Ortiz - said: ''I was lethargic and struggled with the easiest of tasks like walking in the beach sand with Batelli. I felt slow mentally and physically. I took the pic on the right for a body positive post I was going to do and decided against it because I felt anything but f***ing positive. I'm now a little under four months on the #ketodiet and it's not only given me physical results, I feel happier, smarter, and much more confident.''