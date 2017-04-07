Jenna Jameson has given birth to her third child.

The retired adult film star - who has eight-year-old twins Jesse and Journey with her former partner Tito Ortiz - welcomed her first child with fiancé Lior Bitton into the world on Thursday (06.04.17) according to photos posted on Instagram by the child's father.

Posting a snap of the blonde beauty post-labour, Lior wrote: ''Baby arrived momma did amazing job, everyone healthy and happy. God bless you @jennacantlose you are a warrior! I love you! (sic)''

Earlier in the day, Lior had posted a photo of Jenna from her hospital bed, where he wished her all the best with her labour.

He wrote: ''Wishing you fast, easy, happy labor and healthy beautiful baby. (sic)''

The 42-year-old entrepreneur has yet to post on her own Instagram account since giving birth of her child - whose gender and name have not yet been revealed - but did share two snaps before she went into labour.

One photo, originally posted on snapchat, featured a clock with the text ''On my way to the hospital! I'm in labor!!!! (sic)''

The photo was captioned: ''Here we go!!!!! It's time!!!!!!! (sic)''

Whilst another snap of herself in her hospital bed simply said: ''Almost there!!!!! (sic)''

Meanwhile, Jenna revealed in 2015 she was converting to Judaism ahead of her wedding to Lior and planned to document her transition in a reality TV series.

Lior previously revealed: ''It's a bit stressful because I'm not used to being in front of the cameras.

''But I can assure you there won't be any 'adult content' in the show. I'm not going there.''

The 'Camera Sutra' star announced her decision to convert faiths in June 2015 following her engagement to the diamond dealer, and kept fans updated about her journey on her Twitter page.

In reference to the Jewish day of rest, known as the Shabbat, Jenna tweeted: ''Starting my grocery list for my Shabbat menu... Excited to try a few new recipes!!! (sic)''

Later, she posted: ''Finished with my grocery list for my latest menu for Shabbat!''