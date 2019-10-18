Jenna Dewan is craving ''7-Eleven Slurpees'' and Cheetos during her pregnancy.

The 38-year-old star - who is already mum to six-year-old daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum - is expecting her first child with partner Steve Kazee, and she has opened up on how her healthy eating regime sometimes has to take a back seat.

Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', she admitted to guest host Sean Hayes: ''All I want is, like, 7-Eleven Slurpees or Cheetos.

''I'm a super healthy eater. I love eating healthy, vegetarian, all that stuff. And now I'm like, 'Give me anything!' Like, chips. It's so bad.''

Jenna also said her daughter is ''so thrilled'' at the idea of having a younger sibling, and she's constantly trying to show off her mum's baby bump.

She added: ''[Everly] is so thrilled. I knew she would be happy 'cause she's been asking for this.

''But as soon as she found out she started crying. She was like, 'This is the best day of my life'...

''Everywhere we go, she pulls up my shirt, so everywhere we go she'll be like, 'There's a baby in this belly!' And then she's like, 'Don't you wanna touch it?'... She's so proud.''

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Jenna and Channing - who split in October 2018 - have submitted legal documents to bifurcate the status of their divorce, meaning they will be declared single in the eyes of the law and are free to marry again, but they will continue to negotiate the settlement of their finances and custody of their daughter.

The 'Flirty Dancing' presenter previously admitted she was ''gutted'' when she and Channing - who is now in a relationship with Jessie J - split because they wanted different things out of life.

She said: ''People grow and they change and sometimes they don't grow and change together. So it wasn't a overnight thing that happened. There was no one event. I think it was just a slow understanding that we wanted different things.

''I was just gutted. It was so difficult for me. It was the loss of an idealistic future for myself and my life. What does that now look like for me? Where do I begin? I met him when I was 24, I didn't know life without Chan.''