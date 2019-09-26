Jenna Dewan used to ''worry'' she would never find a man that was ''good enough'' to be around her daughter.

The 38-year-old actress is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Steve Kazee, but sources have said that following her split from ex-husband Channing Tatum, she began to worry she would never find another man who would love her six-year-old daughter Everly - whom she has with Channing - unconditionally.

A source said: ''[Steve] knew that if he was going to date Jenna, he had to win Everly over as well. Jenna knew that it would be difficult to date after she separated. She was worried that she would never find a guy that would be good enough to bring around Everly.''

Since meeting the 43-year-old Broadway star, Jenna has been in ''the best place'', and is now ''super excited'' about expanding her family with her beau.

The insider added to People magazine: ''Jenna is in the best place. Her relationship with Steve has really been so wonderful for her. She is relaxed and sees the world in a healthier way. ... Steve has made her realise that she is amazing the way she is. He is just a great guy for her.

''[Jenna] is super excited about having a baby with [Steve]. [She is] crazy in love with Steve and he is equally excited.''

Jenna and Steve announced they are expecting their first child together this week, and in a social media post, the 'Step Up' star praised her boyfriend as ''a gift from above''.

She wrote: ''Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me ... @stevekazee you are a gift from above and i couldn't be more excited to be expanding our family together...! Thank you guys for all the love!! (sic)''