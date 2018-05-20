Jenna Dewan wants to ''make the best'' of her year following her divorce.

The 'Step Up' star is feeling positive following her split from Channing Tatum earlier this year and whilst there has been a ''lot of change'' in the last few months, she is positive about the future.

She told People magazine: ''This year has just been a really incredible year in a lot of ways. A lot of change, but you go with it and you make the best with what you can. I'm really great and doing wonderful and I thank everyone for their love always.''

Meanwhile, Jenna previously insisted she will always be ''really great friends'' with Channing.

Speaking about her ex, with whom she shares Everly, four, she shared: ''We started out as friends, and I would say it was an instant recognition. When we met it felt like we had known each other for many years. Ultimately, no matter what Chan and I are doing, we're really great friends. I think that will never change, no matter what ... My parents split up when I was a year old, and due to life circumstances, [my mother] had to pick herself up, get a job and become a single working mom.

''[Moving so frequently] completely informed my life [and] personality in very positive ways. I learned social skills I don't think I would have [with] a different upbringing. In a lot of ways I am really grateful for it. I'm also very conscious and aware of it, so it's something that [explains] how I am, who I am, and probably greatly prepared me for life in Hollywood.''