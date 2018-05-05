Jenna Dewan insists she will always be ''really great friends'' with her ex Channing Tatum.
Jenna Dewan will always be ''really great friends'' with Channing Tatum.
The 'Step Up' star insists she will be close friends with her estranged husband - with whom she shares four-year-old daughter Everly - for the rest of her life.
She said: ''We started out as friends, and I would say it was an instant recognition. When we met it felt like we had known each other for many years. Ultimately, no matter what Chan and I are doing, we're really great friends. I think that will never change, no matter what.''
The 37-year-old actress and dancer grew up in a single parent family and is ''really grateful'' for it because she feels it helped ''inform her life''.
Speaking to the May issue of Vegas magazine, she added: ''My parents split up when I was a year old, and due to life circumstances, [my mother] had to pick herself up, get a job and become a single working mom.
''[Moving so frequently] completely informed my life [and] personality in very positive ways. I learned social skills I don't think I would have [with] a different upbringing. In a lot of ways I am really grateful for it. I'm also very conscious and aware of it, so it's something that [explains] how I am, who I am, and probably greatly prepared me for life in Hollywood.''
Meanwhile, Jenna previously insisted she is feeling ''really good'' following her split from Channing.
She said: ''I'm good, I'm really good. I so appreciate all the love and everything.''
Whilst a source added: ''Jenna is still on good terms with Channing. They get along. They spend some time together but mostly separately with Everly.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
'10 Years' is the story of group of former high school friends that reunite ten...
Hell's Gate is located in Possum Kingdom Lake, in Texas. Located in the middle of...
Advertising materials tell us all we need to know about Step Up. She's a little...
Advertising materials tell us all we need to know about Step Up. She's a little...
City Lights Media proudly presents the FEBRUARY 17th, 2006 theatrical release of TAMARA - this...