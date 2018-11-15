Jenna Dewan feels it is important that she lets her five-year-old daughter Everly be ''her free-spirited self''.
Jenna Dewan wants her daughter to be ''her free-spirited self''.
The 'Step Up' star - who has five-year-old Everly with her ex-husband Channing Tatum - is ''fine'' with her little girl expressing herself through her clothing and will never tell her what to wear and what not to wear.
She told People magazine: ''Everly loves her Danskin leotards and tutus. Sometimes for regular day she wants to put them on and run around town. I'm of the mind as long as you're expressing yourself and you feel like wearing a tutu for the day, I'm fine with that. There's other battles, I'm not going to pick that battle, I want her to be her free-spirited self.''
Meanwhile, Jenna previously admitted she will feel like she's failed as a mother unless her daughter grows up to ''run her own business or rule the world''.
She explained: ''She's like a little mirror for me. She's so willful that she kind of inspires me to get clear and more willful in my own life. If she's not running her own business, or ruling the world, I have failed as a mother.''
And Jenna wants to use up the built up emotion from her split from Channing to work even harder and is going to make this year ''the best'' yet.
She added: ''This year has just been a really incredible year in a lot of ways. A lot of change, but you go with it and you make the best with what you can. I'm really great and doing wonderful and I thank everyone for their love always.''
