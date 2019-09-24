Jenna Dewan wants to keep her daughter out of the spotlight.

The 'Step Up' star has decided to keep her child Everly, six - who she has with her ex-husband Channing Tatum - off her social media until she is old enough to decide for herself if she wanted to be on the site.

She said: ''It's hard to live in this world, have the career that we have, the life that we have, and not be able to live your life in that way. I'm actually very secretive. I do like to have privacy with my daughter. I don't put her out in the world because I want it to be her decision when she's older. You try and do the best you can. She's the one thing I want to protect as much as I can, so I'd like it to be her decision when she's older to say, 'Hey, that's fine. I like that.'''

And the 38-year-old actress says her daughter has a passion for dance like she does but she prefers to be more ''free spirited''.

She added to Palm Springs Life magazine: ''Dance is my first true love and will always be my first true love. You can't shake it. It's here in a photo shoot, in my acting, and in World of Dance. I mean, even in the book, I talk a lot about how movement has grounded me and been the one constant in my life, which is interesting because everything is so fluid in movement.

''Everywhere I moved [growing up], I was able to find a dance studio. Everly does [have the dance bug], but she's more Coachella than ballet class. I mean, she's six years old. She's not going to Coachella, but her vibe is that she wants to wear a flower crown and just dance by herself in the corner. She doesn't want to learn choreography. She's too free spirited for that.''