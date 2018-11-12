Jenna Dewan is ''very happy'' with her new boyfriend Steve Kazee.
Jenna Dewan is ''very happy'' with her new man.
The 37-year-old actress - who split from husband Channing Tatum earlier this year - has confessed she is content with new boyfriend Steve Kazee.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Jenna refused to say much about her new man, but did admit she is ''very happy'' at the moment.
Meanwhile, a source previously revealed Jenna is ''having a lot of fun'' with her new beau Steve and their relationship is getting more ''serious''.
A source said: ''Jenna is having a lot of fun with Steve. They've been dating for months out of the spotlight and it's becoming more serious. They have a lot in common ... She and Channing are both very respectful of each other, but she's ready to move on with her life. She's feeling hopeful about the future and her friends are also really excited to see her so happy.''
Jenna and Channing confirmed in April that they were splitting up.
Their statement released at the time read: ''We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision - just two best-friends seeing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.''
