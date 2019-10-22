Jenna Dewan relied on holy basil tea during her split from Channing Tatum.

The 'Step Up' actress - who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Steve Kazee - filed for divorce from the 'Magic Mike' actor in October 2018, citing irreconcilable differences, and has now said she used the supplement to help her cope during their split, because it made her ''feel good''.

She said: ''One of the many ways I holistically coped with my heartbreak and stress was with holy basil. Many people take a holy basil supplement, while others drink it as a tea.

''For me, holy basil was wonderful. One thing I wasn't about to do during my heart-break was abandon the things that make me feel good, which includes maintaining a clean, delicious diet.''

And although the 38-year-old star - who has six-year-old daughter Everly with Channing - used holistic methods to aid in her recovery, she admits she also had help from her loved ones, who were there for her throughout her heartbreak.

She added: ''Here's the honest truth about my breakup. Yes, I carried a rose quartz in my bra and yes, I took herbal supplements to help me heal, but also my mom flew in to be by my side and I called my friends late at night to sob in their ears.''

The 'World of Dance' star struggled with her split because she felt as though her fans saw her romance in an ''idealised light'', and says she found it hard to stay true to who she was without letting her fans down.

Writing in her new book 'Gracefully You: Finding Beauty and Balance in the Everyday' - which hit bookstores on Tuesday (22.10.19) - Jenna wrote: ''The public saw Channing and me in this idealised, romanticised light. This made things difficult for me, because I like being as honest and real as I can.

''At the end of the day I just kept telling myself to trust, trust, trust. And trust I did. The news of our divorce didn't drown me. Not to any extent I couldn't handle, anyway. When I was ready, I started dating someone amazing ... Lo and behold, everything started flowing together.''