Jenna Dewan Tatum loves to wear make-up, but her husband Channing Tatum ''prefers'' her without it.

The 36-year-old actress and dancer has been married to the 37-year-old actor for eight years after having met on set of 'Step Up', and although the brunette beauty enjoys applying cosmetic products to her face her spouse thinks she looks better when she is at her most natural, which makes it ''easy'' for Jenna.

Speaking to PEOPLE about her style and beauty preferences, the 'World of Dance' judge said: ''When it comes to beauty, I love beauty, my mom loved beauty. No one ever judged us for it.

''He [Channing] prefers [me] without make-up. Makes it easy on me.''

But Jenna doesn't think the 'Dear John' hunk will be able to cope when his daughter Everly, four, starts applying beauty products to herself.

She said: ''I don't think he's anywhere near ready. He'll see pictures and be like, 'That girl is 14.' It's mind blowing, you really almost can't see it's what's happening.''

However, their child is not near that stage yet and enjoys giving her mother a ''freestyle'' makeover instead, which pleasantly surprised Jenna because it resembled the latest make-up trend of contouring.

She explained: ''She [Everly] did a contour. It was in the right spot. It was kind of amazing actually. She calls it freestyle. She goes, 'Mommy let me freestyle,'' and I said okay. She has a really strong sense of creativity and I foster that.''

Jenna thinks all women should do what makes them feel their most comfortable, whether that means they apply make-up or not, and she insists she will let her daughter wear the beauty products if she wants to when she is older, but if Everly doesn't take to it then the style icon will accept that.

She said: ''We should just stop the shaming and the judging in general. Women who wear make-up say you should wear make-up. People who don't wear make-up say you shouldn't wear make-up. Just be you. So if she likes it great, if she doesn't, fine.''