The Step Up star will host and mentor contestants on the reality series alongside Lopez, singer Ne-Yo, and dancer/actor Derek Hough.

The show will pit solo dancers and duos against crews from the worlds of hip-hop, ballet, ballroom, and even krumping with a grand prize of $1 million ( £820,000) up for grabs.

"World of Dance is a show by dancers for dancers," Lopez says. "Jenna is the perfect addition to join NE-YO, Derek and me in our World of Dance family. We are thrilled to have her."

World of Dance will debut in America later this year (17). Lopez, who was previously a judge on talent show American Idol, will also serve as an executive producer of the new TV series.

Last week (ends06Jan17), Lopez introduced fans to the World of Dance judges and hosts on social media.

"Introducing WORLDOFDANCE @neyo @derekhough and joining our lil (sic) family the lovely @jennaldewan..." she wrote on Instagram.

"Meet our beautiful host... @jennaldewan," she added alongside a photo of herself and Tatum.