Jenna Dewan Tatum isn't ''a fan'' of dieting.

The 36-year-old actress - who has three-year-old daughter Everly with her husband Channing Tatum - has said that whilst she always strives to ''eat healthily'', she never feels guilty if she ''splurges'' on fatty foods once in a while.

She said: ''I consider eating healthy a way of life because I feel better, plain and simple. I'm not a fan of dieting, which is why I choose to eat healthy most of the time. I keep it in balance, so I don't have to crash diet. When I want to splurge I allow myself and don't beat myself up -- I just make a plan to eat extra healthy the next day or work out.''

And the 'World of Dance' host follows a plant-based diet, because it she believes it is ''ethically right'' for people to cut down on their ''animal consumption''.

She added to People magazine: ''I also choose to eat plant-based foods because not only is it healthy and yummy, but I feel ethically right. We have become so off-balance with our animal consumption. Even one meatless meal a week helps!''

Meanwhile, the brunette beauty recently admitted her life ''completely changed'' when she became a mother, in a touching Instagram post dedicated to her daughter in honour of the American celebration of Mother's Day on May 14.

Alongside a picture of Jenna cradling the tiny tot, she wrote: ''To say my life completely changed when this little angel was born is an understatement. The love I feel is overwhelming. Thank you Evie for showing me what life is about and choosing me as your mommy. And to all the mamas out there- you are WARRIORS and I bow down to you all. Take some time today to love and spoil yourself :)

Happy Mothers Day!! (sic).''