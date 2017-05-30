Jenna Dewan Tatum can't live without her eyelash curler.

The 36-year-old actress and dancer has admitted the one thing she will never be able to function without is the Shu Uemura appliance that helps her to get curvier and longer looking eyelashes.

The brunette beauty revealed the news in a quick fire round of 27 questions posed to her by Buzz Feed, and when she was asked about the most important item she cannot survive without, she said: ''A Shu Uemura eyelash curler.''

And if the 'Step Up' actress - who has three-year-old daughter Everly with her husband Channing Tatum - was to describe her style it would be super girly yet sexy.

When asked to sum up her fashion sense in three words, she replied: ''Fairy, fierce, glitter.''

But Jenna is not afraid to admit she likes a touch of sparkles as 47-year-old singer Jennifer Lopez advised her to just ''be you'' in ''everything'' she does and to bring her ''best self forward''.

She explained: ''Jennifer Lopez actually gave me a really good piece of advice, where she's like, 'Be you -- people want to see you. In everything, from when you're acting to everything, just remember to be you. Bring your best self forward.'''

And the star has taken on board the 'Ain't Your Mama' hitmaker's words of wisdom as she only wants to ''really enjoy'' her future and to continue to push herself to achieve more with her life than she ever thought she could.

Speaking about her plans for the upcoming years, she said: ''I hope to really enjoy what is happening, to create more than I could even imagine in my mind, and lots of quality family time.''