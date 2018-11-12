Jenna Dewan's faith in people was restored when her daughter Everly needed to use the bathroom on Halloween and one of the houses they visited for trick or treating let her use their facilities.
Jenna Dewan had to make an emergency toilet stop whilst trick or treating on Halloween.
The 37-year-old actress's faith in people was restored when her five-year-old daughter Everly - whom she has with ex-husband Channing Tatum - needed to use the bathroom on the spooky holiday and a friendly family in their neighbourhood gladly obliged.
Speaking to 'Extra' at the Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday (10.11.18), she shared: ''When your five-year-old goes, 'Um, I have to go to the bathroom...' I was the girl that went, 'Hi, this is really uncomfortable, but is it OK if my daughter uses your bathroom?'
''They were really nice. That's when you are like, 'There are good people in the world.' ''
Baby2Baby is a charity which provides low-income children with basic necessities and the dancer is an avid supporter of the organisation.
Explaining why the charity is so important to her, she said: ''It was one of the first nonprofits I became involved in.
''As a mother, there certain things that you shouldn't have to be without [while] raising a child ... It's already hard having a child - it makes it so much harder without essentials.''
At the event, Jenna was also asked about her budding romance with actor Steve Kazee but she was staying tight-lipped on how things are progressing between them since they began dating a few months ago.
When asked about the relationship, Jenna would only say: ''I don't talk about my personal life, but thank you! I am very happy.''
