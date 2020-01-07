Jenna Dewan's second pregnancy has been ''different'' to her first.

The 39-year-old actress already has six-year-old daughter Everly with her ex-husband Channing Tatum, and is currently expecting her second child, which will be her first with boyfriend Steve Kazee.

And Jenna says that whilst her pregnancy has been ''amazing'', she's been suffering with ''nausea'' more this time than with her first pregnancy, as well as experience things ''faster''.

Speaking on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', she said: ''It's been amazing. First pregnancy was really easy. [Everly] was a dream pregnancy. This time around is also really great, but everything's happening faster. I'm swelling faster. I have heartburn faster. I was way more nauseous this time around. It's different.''

Meanwhile, the 'Step Up' star recently said that motherhood has made her feel as though she can ''accomplish anything''.

She explained: ''I believe that I can do and accomplish anything at any point with any amount of sleep with any amount of stressors in life. [When you have a child], you know that you love something and you can commit and dedicate yourself to something so much, that you can do anything. [It] made me feel very empowered.''

And her 43-year-old boyfriend Steve said he was ''nervous'' about becoming a father, but was ''in awe'' of the fact that there's ''life growing'' inside of Jenna.

The Tony Award winner said: ''I'm nervous as can be, but I'm trying to just be calm about it and know that we've been doing this for billions of years, millions of years at least, so we're going to be OK. There's no way to even describe how excited you are at this moment, but we're beyond. We're very happy. It's an incredible experience. I'm, like, every day just in awe of the fact that there's a life growing inside of this human being that I love so much.''