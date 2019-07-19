Jenna Dewan's daughter pulled her own front tooth out.

The 38-year-old professional dancer took to her Instagram account on Friday (19.07.19) to share a letter the Tooth Fairy had written to her six-year-old daughter Everly, whom she has with her estranged husband Channing Tatum, after she yanked her wobbly gnasher out.

The handwritten note said: ''Dearest Evie, I am so so so proud of you! Everyone in fairyland was talking about how brave you were in pulling your own tooth out last night! We even added an extra song and dance to our fairy party in your honor! It was called Magical Evie. We love watching you grow up. ... See you on the next tooth! Love and pixie trust, Trixie.''

The 'Step Up' star captioned the upload: ''No more front teeth.''

Meanwhile, Everly divides her time up between her mother and her father Channing Tatum - who split from Jenna in April 2018 after nearly nine years of marriage - and she recently met the 39-year-old actor's new girlfriend Jessie J.

Asked whether it had been difficult meeting her boyfriend's daughter for the first time, Jessie said: ''God no! She's just six and absolutely lovely.''

Jenna, on the other hand, is now dating Steve Kazee.

An insider said previously: ''Jenna and Steve are crazy about each other and have a great relationship. He is very mature and there's no drama. It's just easy and comfortable.''

Shortly after her split from Channing, Jenna went to Peru for two weeks where she lived with a tribe in order to ''connect to something greater than [herself]''.

She said at the time: ''It's no secret I had, like, a very intense year and a lot of change.

''I'm a hippie at heart.

''I'm sort of a seeker. I sort of like to do practices and rituals and things that sort of connect me to something greater than myself, like bigger than myself.

''Through that, I used a lot of those sort of techniques to help me through change and crazy year. There's a lot of personal stories, there's a lot that I go into. I went to Peru, I lived there for two weeks with this tribe. I've always been that type of person.''