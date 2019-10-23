Jenna Dewan's daughter is keeping her eye on her mother's diet, because she only wants her to eat foods that are ''good'' for her unborn sibling.
The 38-year-old actress is currently pregnant with her second child - and first with boyfriend Steve Kazee - and has said her six-year-old daughter Everly is so determined to have a healthy sibling, that she's monitoring what her mother eats to make sure it's ''good for the baby''.
Jenna - who has Everly with her ex-husband Channing Tatum - said during an appearance on 'Good Morning America': ''She's too excited. I go to eat something and she's like, 'Mom? Is that good for the baby?' She rates me!
''I have to be honest. I had candy corn the other day and I was like, 'No, it's not,' and she was like, 'Hmm, should put that back.' And I was like, 'Oh my God!' ''
Earlier this month, the 'Step Up' star revealed Everly is excited to become a big sister, and has been telling everyone she meets about the impending arrival.
She explained: ''She is going around lifting up my shirt to literally anyone, and goes, 'I'm going to be a big sister! Did you know there's a baby in my mommy's belly? Do you want to touch it?' She will just lift up my shirt. She kisses [my belly].''
But Everly has her work cut out for her in monitoring her mother's diet, because Jenna has been having ''cravings for junk food'' during her pregnancy, despite usually being a healthy eater.
She said: ''I am a very healthy eater, so that's a new thing. I'm like, 'Why am I wanting those chips? Why do I want that, of all things?'
''So I'm constantly curbing cravings, but allow[ing] myself here and there to have what I want. If I had my way, I'd be eating nothing but junk food.''
