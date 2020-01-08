Jenna Dewan's daughter is ''preparing [herself]'' for sleepless nights when her half-sibling comes along.

The 'Flirty Dancing' host - who has six-year-old Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum - is pregnant with partner Steve Kazee's baby and is impressed with how her older child is adjusting to the upcoming changes in their household.

She told reporters: ''She just said to me this morning, 'I'm preparing myself for that baby to cry all the time.'

''It was so adult and she asked me if the baby cried in the night if she could get out of her bed and go sing the baby song. And I was like, that is so sweet.''

The 39-year-old actress declared Everly ''excited'' about the new baby and what it will mean for her life.

She added: ''[Everly is] old enough to understand that she's going to have responsibilities and she's a big sister. She's taking it very seriously.''

Meanwhile, the 'Step Up' star recently said that motherhood has made her feel as though she can ''accomplish anything''.

She explained: ''I believe that I can do and accomplish anything at any point with any amount of sleep with any amount of stressors in life. [When you have a child], you know that you love something and you can commit and dedicate yourself to something so much, that you can do anything. [It] made me feel very empowered.''

And her 43-year-old boyfriend Steve said he was ''nervous'' about becoming a father, but was ''in awe'' of the fact that there's ''life growing'' inside of Jenna.

The Tony Award winner said: ''I'm nervous as can be, but I'm trying to just be calm about it and know that we've been doing this for billions of years, millions of years at least, so we're going to be OK. There's no way to even describe how excited you are at this moment, but we're beyond. We're very happy. It's an incredible experience. I'm, like, every day just in awe of the fact that there's a life growing inside of this human being that I love so much.''