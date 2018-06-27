Jenna Dewan's five-year-old daughter Everly is ''free-spirited''.

The 37-year-old actress has revealed that although Everly - whose father is Channing Tatum - has aspirations of becoming a ballerina, she's reluctant to follow the advice of her teacher.

She shared: ''She goes to ballet class, but she doesn't want to follow the teacher at all.''

Jenna confessed that while the ''other girls are perfectly watching the teacher'', Everly is instead found in the corner of her class doing her own ''free-spirited'' routine.

During her appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Jenna joked: ''She's like ready for Coachella. I'm like, 'What about freestyling?' She's like, 'No, no - professional ballerina.'''

Everly graduated from kindergarten last week, and during the celebrations, she reiterated her desire to become a ballerina.

However, Jenna quipped that her lack of self-discipline is likely to undermine her daughter's ambitions.

She said: ''She literally doesn't follow the class like at all.''

Jenna and Channing, 38, announced their shock split in a joint statement earlier this year but the brunette beauty recently insisted that, regardless of what happens in the future, they will always remain ''great friends''.

She said: ''We started out as friends, and I would say it was an instant recognition.

''When we met it felt like we had known each other for many years. Ultimately, no matter what Chan and I are doing, we're really great friends. I think that will never change, no matter what ... My parents split up when I was a year old, and due to life circumstances, [my mother] had to pick herself up, get a job and become a single working mom.

''[Moving so frequently] completely informed my life [and] personality in very positive ways. I learned social skills I don't think I would have [with] a different upbringing. In a lot of ways I am really grateful for it.

''I'm also very conscious and aware of it, so it's something that [explains] how I am, who I am, and probably greatly prepared me for life in Hollywood.''